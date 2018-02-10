Eagles Surpass Dutchmen

By Skip Hunter –

Last Friday night the two girls basketball teams in Edgerton met at SWC. The Eagles led the conference with an 11-0, while the Dutchmen were 7-4 good for fourth place. The Eagles won handily at EHS and were expected to do the same on this night. The outcome was as expected as SWC won by an 85-44 score.

The Eagles scored the first 2 baskets with Sydney Van Hulzen and Jazlynn Prins each collecting a bucket. After 2 made free throws by Chynna Berning, Prins hit a trey and a deuce, one assisted by Van Hulzen and the other by Brooklyn DeKam. The Eagles continued their 9-0 run with a Hannah Nerem score, assisted by DeKam and a DeKam put-back basket. Lauren Sankey made 1 of 2 free throws to halt the run. SWC led 13-3.

Lila Ockenga gathered in a teammate’s miss and scored the first of several put-back baskets she would collect on the night. DeKam duplicated the feat but Ockenga had the answer with another. DeKam splashed in a pair of treys, and then passed to Sommer Schaap for 2 points. Jasmine Jensen scored for the Dutchmen, but DeKam came back with a steal for a bucket. Schaap dropped in a trey, using a Prins pass, but Ockenga kept the Dutchmen alive with another put-back hoop. The Eagles led 29-11.

The Eagles picked up 2 baskets by Emily Nerem, and one by her sister before Jensen found Berning open for a score. Holly Vis was fouled while shooting and made 1 of 2 free throws. Jensen made a nice drive for 2 points, and then Gabrielle Buckridge passed to Madison Heard for a deuce. The Eagles came back with a Van Hulzen bucket assisted by Prins. Berning dropped in a trey, the only one EHS would score, using a Heard pass.

