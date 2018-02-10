Dutchmen Speech Team Attends Worthington Invitational

The Dutchmen speech team started the season strong with 9 students competing at Worthington High School on Saturday, February 3. Competing were veterans Caitlin Goodrich and Joe VanEssen in the category of Prose. Novices competing were Haley Wieck and Katelynn Rolla, and Lydia Rylaarsdam and Savannah Schultz competing in dramatic duo; Shibley VandeGriend competing in Serious poetry; Abra Johnson competing in humorous; and Aiden Alvarez competing in Storytelling.

For the complete article, please see the February 7th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!