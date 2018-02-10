Chandler Hosting Fireman Training

A team of firemen practice putting out a car fire. (Photos by Jill Fennema)

For the past few months, new members of area fire departments have been coming to Chandler for weekly fire department training. The training is a requirement for all new firemen. Chandler had three new members who needed to complete the training, so they decided last fall to host a training through Minnesota West Community and Technical College. There are about 20 people attending the class from area fire departments.

The trainees attend class in Chandler twice a week and sometimes on Saturday. Last Saturday, they held a controlled burn training at the Chandler city tree dump area, where the firemen learned about structure fires using a semi trailer for the simulation exercise. They also learned about how to fight an automobile fire.

