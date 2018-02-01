Eagles and Dutchmen Duke It Out

By Skip Hunter –

Last Tuesday the two high school boys teams in Edgerton got together for the second meeting of the Eagles and Dutchmen.

SWC had won the first one; and EHS would be trying to even the score. It would be tough however as the Dutchmen are struggling this season while the Eagles are rounding into mid-season form. We can take nothing away from the effort EHS put forth, but SWC prevailed by a 79-48 score.

Landon Buckridge got EHS on the board first as he executed a nice baseline drive. Avery Pater tied the score with an up-and-under shot on the other end of the court. The Eagles also looked to get the ball inside, and Pater made a successful pass to AJ Vanderby. Jacob Van Dam scored for the Eagles next. Tannan Groen, he of the quick feet and hand, drove in, was fouled, and made 1 of 2 free throws. The Dutchmen would make a basket or two, but the Eagles would counter with a trey. The first came from Parker Kooima assisted by Pater. After a Groen successful drive, Pater found Trey Huisken for the first of 4 triples scored by the junior.

EHS got within 3 points at 12-9 with a fast-break basket by Groen assisted by Brayden Kuiper. Trey Gilbertson threw up an off-balance shot that tickled the twine. The Eagles got back on the board with a Huisken pass to Hunter Dilly for two points. Dilly then passed to Kyle Van’t Hof for a bucket and SWC was back on top 16-9.

For the complete article, please see the January 24th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

To see our full photo gallery of Edgerton High School Sports, visit our SmugMug site!