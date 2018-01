January 31, 2018

Pete Krosschell celebrates his 100th birthday, story on page 1

Claire Beekman has the story of the last Commissioners' Meeting on page 1



Story of Edgebrook Care Center and recent changes on page 1

Sydni Vander Haar, winner of the First State Bank SW "Dash for Cash", is pictured on page 2

SWCH and EHS results of face-off with each other in boys basketball on page 8

News & pictures from Edgerton Christian Elementary on page 12