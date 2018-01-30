Ready For More Residents

By Jill Fennema –

Edgebrook Care Center has been going through some changes in the last five months. Early next week, a massive overhaul of the HVAC system will be complete.

Each room in the care center will have ducted air conditioning and a thermostat to control the heat. That means each resident will be able to have their room the temperature they prefer. Each of the rooms and all the hallways will also have air exchangers.

“Overall comfort will greatly increase,” said Michael Redinger, the director at Edgebrook.

Six new air conditioners were installed on the roof of the care center, three on each wing. Those units need to be installed when the outside temperature is above 25 degrees in order for the construction workers to seal the roof.

In January, there were many days much colder than that, so the project has drawn out longer than anticipated.

For the complete article, please see the January 31st edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!