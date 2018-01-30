Ewing Begins Transition to Administrator, Strong Asks County For Land To Plant Trees

By Claire Beekman

Steve Ewing, newly hired Pipestone County administrator, will begin his position on February 16.

Ewing currently serves as the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Emergency Management (EM) director for the county. He will continue to assist with EM responsibilities as he transitions into his new role as county administrator.

“We feel the best way to move forward with getting Steve into the county administrator role, is to have him start as county administrator and have him keep the emergency management duties for up to one year,” said Cathy Feste, Pipestone County personnel coordinator.

“We would also like to advertise to fill his current position as is.”

Eugene Strong, a chairman of the American Indian Movement (AIM) Western Michigan chapter, joined the county commissioners at their meeting on January 23. Strong inquired about available county land for him to plant 50 trees to commemorate the 50th year of the Sun Dance held at Pipestone National Monument.

“We’ve been doing this for 50 years, and I would like to plant 50 trees,” said Strong, “hopefully before Sun Dance.”

