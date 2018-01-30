Dash for Cash Winner

Pictured from left are Sydni Vander Haar, holding the money she won, ZuZu Schmitke, president of Leaders for Life, holding the $100, and Brad Bruxvoort, vice president at First State Bank Southwest.

By Brad Bruxvoort –

The First State Bank Southwest held a Dash for Cash at the SWC vs. EHS game on January 23. Sydni Vander Haar’s name was drawn for a chance to win cash. Sydni picked up $65 in singles with the help of cheers from the crowd and a slow running clock. She also picked up the specially marked bill that awarded her with a $50 bonus. She could buy $115 worth of Skittles and popcorn for all of her friends.

Leaders for Life president ZuZu Schmitke spoke about the things they are involved in. Leaders for Life sold $125 worth of tickets, gave away a bag of popcorn with every chance purchased, and also received the $100 check for taking part in the event.

Special thanks to Jan Brink, Lori Van Essen, Lisa Veldkamp, Matt Albert, and Lisa Pfeifle for representing the bank with me.