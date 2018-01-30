Celebrates 100 Years

Peter Krosschell will celebrate his 100th birthday on Thursday, Feb. 1. Beside him as he celebrates is his wife of 77 years, Alice, who is 98.

Pete was born in 1918 to Evert and Eva (Vander Voort) Krosschell of Edgerton. He was their second child. His older sister Hattie was about 2 years old when he was born.

The Krosschells eventually had six more daughters and two more sons: Berdena, Jenny, Agnes, Evert, Ellen, Bernice, Madelene, and Jack. Of those siblings, Ellen Wynia and Evert Krosschell still live here locally. His other surviving siblings are Berdena Van Ginkel and Madelene Sharkey.

The Krosschells, like many in the area, were farmers. Pete recalls that first they farmed by Trosky and he attended school there. Then they moved northwest of Edgerton and he had to walk to country school. Later they moved northeast of Edgerton and they farmed only a quarter mile from the school, which was very convenient. Pete graduated from the 8th grade at that school.

