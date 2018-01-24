May 13, 1944 – January 10, 2018

Funeral services for Sharon Gens, 73, of Slayton, Minn., formerly of Chandler, Minn., were held Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lake Wilson, Minn., with Rev. Greg Hall officiating. Interment was at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Chandler.

The organist was Darlene Bose with special music by Lacey Vanden Berg. The pallbearers were Matt Miller, Zachary Leebens, Brice Grogan, Anthony Scholten, Ben Grimmius, Mike Senger, and Kevin Brown. The honorary pallbearers were Gabriel Gens, Eli Gens, Cameron Jacob, Jensen Grogan, Halana Grogan, Jayden Miller, Ariana Miller, and Sabastian Miller.

Sharon Gens was born on May 13, 1944, in Pipestone, Minn., to Anthony “Tony” and Dorothy (Stoterau) Scholten. In 1947 the family moved to a farm near Chandler for one year before moving to a farm near Holland, Minn. In 1955 the family moved to a farm near Lake Wilson, and later moved into Lake Wilson. Sharon graduated from Lake Wilson High School in 1962. She worked at the Lake Wilson grocery store until moving to the Twin Cities for a short time before moving to Florida.

On April 10, 1964, she and Donald Hughes were married in Florida. Following their marriage they returned to the Twin Cities and Sharon worked as an assistant probation officer. Two daughters, Theresa and Lisa, were born to this union. They later divorced. In 1978 Sharon moved to Chandler where she purchased the Chandler Café.

On June 26, 1982, she and Loren Gens were married. Following their marriage Sharon sold the café. They made their home on a farm near Chandler. To this union a son, Bryce, was born.

On Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, Sharon moved to Our House Hospice Home in Slayton where she passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at the age of 73.

Sharon was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Chandler until it closed. They then joined Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lake Wilson. In her younger days Sharon taught Sunday School and was active in the Christians Club. She served as president of the Spring Lake Park Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the Lake Wilson Legion Auxiliary. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family, embroidery, playing Hearts on the iPad, playing Pinochle, and having coffee with friends.

Survivors include her husband, Loren Gens of Chandler, three children, Theresa Hughes of Hadley, Minn., Lisa Leebens and her husband, Rick of Slayton, and Bryce Gens and Rylie Rasmussen of Chandler, 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four siblings, Carol Bell and her husband, Robert of Kenosha, Wisc., David Scholten of Albuquerque, N.M., James Scholten of Slayton, and Dale Scholten of St. Paul, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, Diane Scholten, brother, Billi Scholten, and sister, Mary Warming.