Lillian Nagelhout

March 13, 1924 – January 8, 2018

Lillian (Baker) Nagelhout was born March 13, 1924, and lived a full, love-filled life until at age 93 she peacefully went to her heavenly home on January 8, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church in Hudson, Fla., on February 3, 2018, at 10:30 a.m.

Lillian was the daughter of Henry and Jennie (Van Lant) Baker of Edgerton, Minn., and was the youngest of three daughters, Tena and Katherine. They were affectionately known as the Baker girls. After high school, she worked in Luverne, Minn., and also lived and worked in Chicago, Ill.

In 1945, she married Everett Nagelhout who was stationed at the Naval Amphibious Training Base in San Diego, Calif. Upon completing Ev’s tour of duty from the Navy, the couple moved to Chicago until 1948 when Everett and Lillian returned to Edgerton to begin their family. Eventually, Ev opened his own garage at E & R Auto Repair. After several years, their daughter, Linda, was born with their son, Lee, arriving shortly after to complete their family. Everett was named to city council and later to the city manager’s office. When Edgebrook Nursing Home opened, Lillian was the first head dietician. In 1978, they moved to Minneota, Minn., where Lillian was named the director of activities at Minneota Manor.

Upon retiring in 1992, Everett and Lillian relocated to New Port Richey, Fla., where they have resided nearly 30 years. Atria Retirement Village in Hudson, Fla., has been their home for the past year. Their daughter, Linda Skorczewski, passed away February 17, 2001. Their son, Lee, transferred to California in 2000.

Everett and Lillian were married for 73 years and were each other’s constant companions. Lillian is survived by her beloved husband, Everett, their son, Lee (Nancy) Nagelhout of Aliso Viejo, Calif., their son-in-law, Jim (Diana) Skorczewski of New Port Richey, two grandsons, a granddaughter; and two-year-old great-granddaughter, her sister, Tena Winkelhorst of Edgerton, and nephew, Loren (Darla) Winlkelhorst of Ruthven, Iowa.

Lillian’s life was crowned with beauty and grace, and her love for her family was expressed in each moment, especially in the delicious dishes and desserts she baked for them. Her laugh, unique and genuine, flowed from her heart and warmed the room. While greatly missed, the promise and hope of heaven is now sweeter still as her family longs for eternal reunion, imagining Lillian conversing with her dear sister, Kay, and cherished daughter, Linda.