Eagles Outlast Canby Lancers

By Skip Hunter –

The SWC girls basketball team ended their week last Saturday by hosting the Canby Lancers. The Lancers, members of 3A North and the Camden Conference, came into the game with a 4-10 record. They played anything but like 4 and 10 as they scored 68 points against the Eagles, many of them coming on long outside shots. The Eagles prevailed however by an 80-68 count after cheerleader Amber Post sang the national anthem.

The Eagles scored first on an Emily Nerem bucket. Jazlynn Prins passed to Brooklyn DeKam who was fouled and made both free throws. After a Canby trey, DeKam hit 2 long range shots. The Eagles then went down low with buckets by Sydney VanHulzen and Hannah Nerem to make the score 14-8. Holly Vis made a charity shot and Prins a deuce. The Lancers then went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 17.

For the complete article, please see the January 24th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

To see our full photo gallery of Edgerton High School Sports, visit our SmugMug site!