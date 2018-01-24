Dutchmen Defeat Wolverines

By Nancy Wassink –

The Dutchmen defeated Mt. Lake January 18 at home by a score of 52-32. An equal contest early in the game, the Edgerton squad took an early lead by 3 and stayed just ahead of the Wolverines throughout the night but distanced themselves in the final minutes to pull away by 20.

Chynna Berning led the Dutchmen with the double double, 17 points and 10 rebounds and Paetyn Smit followed with 10 points and 5 rebounds. Madison Heard and Jasmine Jensen each tallied 3 assists.

Berning put in the first of the Dutchmen points to get the game started. Heard and Jensen followed with back-to- back three pointers and the 8-6 lead. Ashley Moss found of a lot of her time spent on the free throw line throughout the night with aggressive Wolverine defenders picking up several fouls early in the match.

