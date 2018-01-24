September 25, 1930 – January 18, 2018

Charlotte Griffin, age 87, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society – Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the Good Samaritan Society – Mary Jane Brown Home with gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Charlotte Beth Griffin was born to Evert O. and Emma Dorothea (Hepperle) Dirks on September 25, 1930 at the family home in Grundy County, Iowa. As a minister’s daughter, she moved throughout Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. She received her education at schools in North Bend, Wisc., Weyauwega, Wisc., and Amboy, Minn. After her high school graduation in 1948, she continued her education at Mankato State College in Mankato. She then moved with her parents to Edgerton and worked in Pipestone. On December 7, 1952, she was united in marriage to Ronald Griffin at the church parsonage in Edgerton. Six weeks later, Ron entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Newport News, Virginia where Charlotte later joined him. Following Ron’s discharge from the service in 1955, they moved to a farm near Edgerton. There they lived, farmed, and raised their children. The couple later moved to the Good Samaritan Society – Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne, Minnesota where Charlotte passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the age of 87 years, 3 months, and 23 days.

Charlotte was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Edgerton. She was baptized in Grundy Center, Iowa and confirmed at North Bend, Wisc. She was active in the Ladies Aid at the church, and she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing and doing crafts. She was an avid reader, and she loved to work on crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Ronald of Edgerton; three children, Doug Griffin and his wife Nola of Edgerton, Byron Griffin and his wife Pamela of Mounds View, and Gail Bogenrief and her husband Steve of Milbank, South Dakota; grandchildren; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers, Richard, Robert, and Donald Dirks; daughter-in-law, Leatha Griffin; and her step-grandchild, Scott Griffin.