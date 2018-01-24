Arrows Nudge Eagles 65-64

By Skip Hunter –

The gym was packed; the gym was rocking. SWC’s home court was the place to be last Tuesday night as Pipestone came to town. The Eagles had gone down decisively in a game in Pipestone at the beginning of the season, and the boys were looking to bounce back. They did, but PAS was equal to the task taking home a 65-64 victory.

Coach Pap was looking for a team to give his team a game of it after several ho-hum games in the Red Rock Conference. This was the game he was looking for as the 2 teams battled back and forth all evening to the delight of the crowd. The Eagles won the opening tip and immediately went inside when Logan Walhof passed to fellow senior AJ Vanderby for the first bucket of the game. PAS came right back and scored at the other end, but once again Vanderby scored down low assisted by Isaac Jasper. Walhof gave the Eagles a 7-2 lead with a trey, and Pater Avery Pater answered a PAS basket using a Vanderby feed.

For the complete article, please see the January 24th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

To see our full photo gallery of Edgerton High School Sports, visit our SmugMug site!

Here are a few pictures of the JV game: