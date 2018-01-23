School News from Kingdom Kids Preschool

Kingdom Kids preschoolers have jumped right into the new year! We were all excited to be back from the Christmas vacation, and we are exploring snow, snowmen, penguins and polar animals in addition to our regular letters, numbers, shapes and colors. The fours class has done a few fun science activities relating to penguins and snow. We learned many facts about penguins and how they stay warm in the cold water, and we know a funny song about a waddling penguin who dives into the water.

We love playing with snow indoors in our sensory table, and we make up fun stories with our penguins. We’ve also experimented with coloring snow and ice, and are learning about magnets.

Both classes are learning Bible stories about God’s friends from the Old Testament, such as Elisha, Jonah and Daniel. The story of Jonah reminded us that we should listen and obey the FIRST time.

The threes class had lots of fun in December with a gingerbread man unit, and we played a fun guessing game where Mrs. V. hid a character or animal from the Christmas story and we had to try to guess which was missing and tell about how it fits into the story of Jesus’ birth. We also played a game where one of US got to hide in the gift box and our friends had to guess who was the gift in the box! It was hard to stay quiet under the box while our friends guessed. We are also getting to be masters at fixing puzzles with friends.

Our room now has a construction zone with LOTS of building pieces in it. We have wooden planks and blocks, foam pieces, boxes and tools to help us build. We are very good at thinking of new things to make, and we are becoming experts at constructing bridges, ramps, farm gates and buildings. We also have a vet clinic with lots of sick and injured animals, and those who need check-ups and vaccinations.

Peek in our room sometime and join the fun!