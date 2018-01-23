Fey Employees Have Fun With Decorating

Last month, the employees at Fey Industries got into the Holiday spirit and decorated their respective areas for the holidays. Volunteer judges were called into the plant to help decide which department had the best decorations and costumes.

First place went to the purchasing deptartment with their gingerbread theme.

Second place went to the Order Management department with their Christmas in Hawaii theme.

Marketing decorated like Santa’s workshop and the HR and IT Departments decorated with an Elf Yourself theme (not pictured). The decorating department had a Candyland theme.

