Edgerton School Board Organizes for the Year

Edgerton schools had their first snow day on Monday. Blizzard conditions made for poor visibility, despite the fact that we did not get all the snow that the weatherman had predicted.

Article by Ruth Fennema –

At the reorganizational meeting of the Edgerton School Board, board member Gene Westenberg made the suggestion that the positions of Chairman, Vice-Chairman, and Clerk remain the same for 2018. This was approved. Lon Anker will remain as Chairman, Gene Westenberg as Vice-Chairman, and Ross Kruen as Clerk. Meeting times and dates, District mileage rate, District Depositories, Official Newspaper, District Legal Counsel and Committee Assignments will remain the same for 2018. The only change that was made was a $10 increase to the compensation for directors.

The new finals schedule has been implemented and is working well. There was a half day of finals on Tuesday and full days of finals on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the students are enjoying the breaks between their finals. Mr. Buckridge will have more to report on this next month.

For the complete article, please see the January 24th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!