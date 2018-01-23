Chosen 4-H Family of the Year for 2017

The Lyle and Julie Blom family

Article by Jen Buris of the Pipestone County Star –

The Lyle and Julie Blom family were recently recognized as the 2017 Pipestone County 4-H Family of the Year. They received the honor at the annual Pipestone County 4-H recognition night on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

“I knew our name had been mentioned, but there were other families who I really felt were maybe more deserving,” Julie said.

Their daughters, Charissa, Shannon, Leah and Emily were all in attendance for Lyle and Julie to receive the award.

“Leah knew ahead of time and contacted our other daughters,” Julie said.

Charissa, of Luverne and Shannon, of Hurley, S.D., came to the awards ceremony, surprising the rest of the family when the award was announced. Leah and Emily, both students at Augustana University, came from Sioux Falls for the event.

“The group chose Lyle and Julie because they have been super involved in 4-H,” said Brandi Schaap, Pipestone County 4-H Coordinator. “Julie has served as club leader for about nine years and has been super involved at the county level serving on multiple committees, including the awards committee, interstate exchange, and helped get a variety of project meetings and such going. Lyle has always been a huge supporter, helping with projects and different events.”

