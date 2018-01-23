An Owl In the Neighborhood

A Great Horned Owl twists its head around to peer down on a cold winter morning. Its varied coloring provides excellent camouflage as it roosts to sleep among the tree branches.

This Great Horned Owl was photographed near Edgerton. Great Horned Owls are nocturnal, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be awake during the day. If you see one awake, it is usually because their sleep has been disturbed.

They are the number one predator of crows and because of that, crows pester them and try to drive them away.

This Great Horned Owl has rotated its head to look over its back at the intruder taking the picture because its eyes are fixed in place. It has extra vertebrae in its neck which allow it to move 270 degrees! The ear tufts aren’t ears or horns. Their purpose is still unknown, but scientists theorize that they may help in mate selection.

