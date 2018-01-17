Photo Contest Winners

Last month, the Edgerton Enterprise invited local high school students to participate in a digital photo contest. The winning photos are published in the January 17th issue. There were three categories of photographs: landscape, portrait, and still life.

Check out page 10 of this week’s paper to see the second place photos!

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!