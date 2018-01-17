January 17, 2018   Community News, Home Page

Photo Contest Winners

 

Last month, the Edgerton Enterprise invited local high school students to participate in a digital photo contest. The winning photos are published in the January 17th issue. There were three categories of photographs: landscape, portrait, and still life.

 

Lila Okenga, a senior at Edgerton Public School, took this photo for the Edgerton Enterprise high school photo contest. Her photo of this tree and leaf was chosen as grand champion.

This still life photo taken by Dalton Van Dyke, a freshman at EHS, received first place in the still life category

This snowy landscape photo, taken by SWCH senior Kyle Van’t Hof, received first place in the landscape category.

Check out page 10 of this week’s paper to see the second place photos!

