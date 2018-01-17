Patriots No Match for Eagle Power

By Skip Hunter –

After an exciting JV game won by the Eagles 38-36, the varsity teams from SWC and HBC took the floor. The Eagles have yet to be defeated in conference play and have only a loss to Pipestone on their resume.

Chloe Tschetter and Megan Gunnink helped the crowd honor the USA with a flute rendition of our national anthem.

HBC hung around for the first half of the game before SWC, behind some ball-pressure defense, won 87-62.

The Eagles, as is their wont, went to the inside to open the game with Logan Walhof passing to AJ Vanderby for a bucket. HBC answered, but Jacob Van Dam gave the Eagles the lead again with a scoop shot after driving down the lane. HBC tied it again, but the Walhof-Vanderby combo worked once more. Van Dam scored on a coast-to-coast drive down the court. Walhof went down the lane for 2 and later made 2 charity tosses. Isaac Jasper gave the Eagles a 14-9 lead with a pass to Van Dam.

