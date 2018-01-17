Minneota Outpace Dutchmen

By Nancy Wassink –

Edgerton girls were defeated by Minneota Tuesday, January 8, by a score of 63-34.

The Dutchmen kept up with the fast tempo game in the first half but were outpaced by the Vikings after intermission.

Chynna Berning led Dutchmen scorers with 13 points and 10 rebounds and started the Dutchmen off picking up a goal and a free throw for the first of Edgerton’s points on the night. Lila Ockenga chipped in 2 following a Viking turnover then a Dutchmen scoring drought hit until Jasmine Jensen drained a three pointer and Berning followed up with 2 of her own to trail by 9 with a few minutes left in the half. Gabrielle Buckridge picked up 2 of her 7 points just before intermission bringing the score to 16-30 as the teams headed into the break.

