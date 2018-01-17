Eagles Crush Falcons

By Skip Hunter –

Last Tuesday the Eagles went up against the Red Rock Central Falcons in girls basketball play. The Falcons are second in the conference, and the outcome would give a good indication of the Eagles’ standing in the RRC.

The Eagles played aggressively from the beginning using a relentless man to man defense to force 36 Falcon turnovers. The Eagles led by 13 at halftime, and then limited RRC to 15 second half points to win 82-38.

Brooklyn DeKam got the ball in to Sydney Van Hulzen in the paint, and the senior scored to open the scoring. RRC then reeled off 7 unanswered points, before the Eagles scored again. Jazlynn Prins was fouled while shooting and made 1 of 2 free throws. Van Hulzen found DeKam in her favorite spot, and the long-range gunner splashed home a trey. After a Falcon score DeKam and Van Hulzen linked up for another basket, followed by a steal and score to give the Eagles a 10-9 lead.

