Dutchmen Fall to Wolverines

By Mike Drooger –

The game was progressing wonderfully as far as the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen were concerned. Actually, when you take into consideration how things have gone roughly the first third of the season, things were progressing marvelously. Doug Van Kley’s boys had forged ahead of the Mountain Lake Area Wolverines by the score of 31-19 after Tannan Groen collected a steal and went coast-to-coast for the layup.

The Wolves did manage to score the final two points of the first half for a 31-21 score in Edgerton’s favor. Over the course of the season’s first eight games, Edgerton had trailed at halftime all eight games by an average score of 44-21. And now they had the lead! The first half turnovers had been kept to minimum (10), the shooting was great (10-for-19), and the Dutchmen had controlled the rebound battle.

Photos by Tanya O’Leary