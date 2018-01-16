April 21, 1958 – January 13, 2018

A memorial service for Rose Mary Gunnink, 59, of Sioux Falls, S.D., was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at the First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls with Rev. Steven Anthes officiating. Inurnment will be in the New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone.

Rose Mary Gunnink was born in Duluth, Minn., on April 21, 1958, and she was adopted by Bert and Etta Mae Gunnink on January 13, 1959, at 8-1/2 months old. She was baptized in the Pipestone Christian Reformed Church and made a confession of her faith as a teenager. She attended Jasper grade school and high school. After she graduated she attended Hair Styling and Cosmetology School in Austin, Minn. She then worked at Hiawatha Manor where she worked with special needs adults in Pipestone, Minn.

She moved to Sioux Falls and worked at Citibank for many years and enjoyed her job. She was a member of the First Reformed Church, where she enjoyed playing hand bells and singing in the choir.

She is lovingly remembered by her parents, Bert and Etta Mae Gunnink; two brothers, Gary and Tim (Barb); a sister, Gloria; nieces, Brittany Gunnink, and Dacia and Rolo Celis; a great niece, Ettalia; uncles and aunts, Pete and Betty Vos and Arnold and Connie Gunnink, and many nieces and nephews.