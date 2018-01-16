July 27, 1923 – January 6, 2018

Funeral services for James Blom, 94, of Pipestone, Minn., were held Wednesday, Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Pipestone with Pastor Tim Ouwinga and Pastor Jerry Blom officiating. Interment was in the New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone.

Pallbearers were all of his grandchildren.

James Jacob Blom was born on July 27, 1923, to Albert and Catherine (Van Nieuwenhuyzen) Blom at home in Chanarambie Township, Murray County, Minnesota. He received his eighth grade education in rural Country School District 81. He worked on the farm with his father until October of 1943 when he entered into the Army Air Force and served in the 8th Air Force as a waist gunner on B24 bombers. He flew 12 missions, serving through to the end of the war in Germany. He was honorably discharged on December 20, 1945. He went to school in Kansas City, Missouri, to learn watch repair, engraving, and jewelry repair.

On July 9, 1947, he was united in marriage to Cynthia Baartman at her parents’ home. In 1950 he moved to Pipestone and worked for Schmidt Jewelers for 4.5 years. He had various jobs until he started Blom Jewelers in 1959. In 1975 he retired and continued to live in Pipestone. In 1993 he was preceded in death by Cynthia.

On July 1, 2000, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Cramer at the United Church of Christ in Estelline, S.D. The couple moved into Falls Landing and Dorothy preceded James in death in 2014. After her passing James moved into Ridge View Estates in Pipestone. In May of 2017, he moved to Colonial Manor in Balaton, Minn., and on December 29, 2017, he entered the Pipestone County Hospice House where he passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at the age of 94 years, five months, and nine days.

James was an active member of the Pipestone Christian Reformed Church, serving as a deacon and an elder. He was also a charter member of the Pipestone Ambulance Association.

James is lovingly remembered by his four sons, Jerry (Verla) of Grand Rapids, Mich., Allen (LaVonne) of Pipestone, Steve (Lynette) of St. Cloud, Minn., Dan (Lucinda) of Fairview, Tenn.; two daughters, Connie (Calvin) Tinklenberg of Chandler, Minn., and Cynthia Coffee of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; one step-daughter, Wanda Tyler of White, S.D.; one step-son, Roger Cramer of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Cynthia and Dorothy; one granddaughter, Lisa Tinklenberg; one grandson, Erik Blom; four brothers, Albert, Jillis, Henry, and Garrit; two sisters, Angie and Gertie; and one son-in-law, Jeff Klein.