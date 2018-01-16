Enjoying A Little Winter

Students in grades one through five at Edgerton Christian Elementary School were rewarded for meeting their reading requirements last week. The students walked to the sledding hill along the alley east of Mechanic Street. There was still a little snow left for sledding, although not much at the very top.

Regardless of the amount of snow, the students and teachers enjoyed the outing. At the time the photo was taken, forecasters were predicting a blizzard for Thursday, which never really came to fruition. Snow enthusiasts were disappointed by the mere inch of snow we received, while travelers were delighted to not have to change their plans. However, we did get some snow on Sunday afternoon.

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!