SWCH Eagles Quell Fulda Raiders

By Skip Hunter –

The SWC boys basketball team’s return to action in the 2017-18 season took them to Fulda last Friday night. The Raiders were coming off a 3-point loss to a good WWG team; therefore, there was a little trepidation to be found among the Eagle contingent attending the game.

FHS is known for hoisting a lot of threes and they shot 28 Friday night. However, they were only successful 10 times, and even though they were within 4 points at halftime, the Eagles pulled away to win 91-71.

Fulda scored first, but AJ Vanderby, who had a sizable size advantage inside, scored 4 consecutive baskets with 2 of them coming on offensive rebounds to give the Eagles an early 8-3 lead. After Trey Huisken set up Avery Pater for a basket, Vanderby grabbed another offensive board and score to make the score 12-3.

After 5 quick FHS scores, the big fellow went back to work and scored on a nifty spin move. Huisken again heaved a long pass to Pater to make the score 16-8 with 12:23 showing on the clock.

After a Raider-made free throw Isaac Jasper, who spent the night hustling all over the court, stole the ball and scored. Hunter Dilly went 1 of 2 from the free throw line before Jacob Van Dam splashed home a trey assisted by Logan Walhof. This was the first of 3 triples in a row scored by the sophomore. Walhof assisted on all three and the Eagles led 28-14. Vanderby went back to work on the boards and scored, sandwiched between 2 Fulda buckets. The Raiders cut the Eagle lead to 8 with a pair of baskets before Pater scored again followed by a Van Dam floater along the baseline. The Eagles led 34-22 with 4:22 left in the first half.

After FHS made a pair of baskets, Dilly cleaned up a teammate’s miss for 2 points. FHS scored again but that was answered by a Van Dam to Parker Kooima connection. Fulda scored the last 6 points of the half, leaving SWC with a 38-34 lead at the break.

