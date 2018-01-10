Eagles Hold Back Blackjacks

By Skip Hunter –

The SWC Eagle girls’ second game last week was played on Saturday against the Blackjacks of Dawson-Boyd. After feting Brooklyn DeKam’s 1000th point before the games, the audience was favored by the cheerleaders singing the national anthem.

DB had a 5-6 record coming into the game and is in the middle of the pack in Section 3A North. The Eagles are 7-2 and hold on to the first spot in Section 3A South.

After jumping out to a 13-0 lead, the Blackjacks fought back to within 6 points, but the Eagles then put the game out of reach with a 13-0 run and won 90-48.

Emily Nerem assisted on the first basket to Sydney Van Hulzen and scored the second on a drive down the lane. On an inbounds play Nerem found DeKam in her favorite spot outside the arc, and the senior dropped in the trey. Jazzlyn Prins then assisted DeKam for a 2-point bucket. Prins again got the ball to DeKam who was fouled while shooting. She made both charity tosses. DB turned the ball over on their first 4 possessions which led to Eagle points.

After the Blackjacks got on the board with a basket, DeKam drove the lane to answer. DB scored the next 5 points before DeKam splashed home another trey assisted by Prins. The visitors made a pair of free throws, but the Eagles answered with baskets by Nerem and Prins. The sophomore drained a trey, assisted by DeKam, and then made a deuce. The scoreboard read 25-9 at that juncture of the game.

Dawson-Boyd then scored 10 unanswered points to cut the Eagle lead to 6 at 25-19. The Eagles then went on the aforementioned 13-0 run. DeKam answered a DB trey with one of her own, assisted by Hannah Nerem. Nerem then used a Prins pass to score. DeKam nailed another 3-ball assisted by Prins followed by a Sommer Schaap triple aided by a pass from E. Nerem. H. Nerem scored using a pass from fellow post Sydney Van Hulzen.

