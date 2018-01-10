Dutchmen Host Patriots

By Nancy Wassink –

The Edgerton girls played Hills-Beaver Creek Thursday, January 4, and fell to the Patriots 58-24.

Chynna Berning led Dutchmen scorers with 8 points and 7 rebounds followed by Lila Ockenga with 7 points and 7 rebounds.

Both teams started out slow and H-BC had a 6-0 lead well into the first half before Ockenga picked up a foul shot to get the first of the Dutchmen points. Madison Heard took a nice jumper from beyond the arc and cut the deficit to 8-4 at about the 10-minute mark. Berning and Gabrielle Buckridge rounded out the Dutchmen points for the half and headed to the locker room trailing 11-23.

For the complete article, please see the January 10th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!