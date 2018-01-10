January 10, 2018   Sports

Dutchmen Host Patriots

By Nancy Wassink –

The Edgerton girls played Hills-Beaver Creek Thursday, January 4, and fell to the Patriots 58-24.

Chynna Berning led Dutchmen scorers with 8 points and 7 rebounds followed by Lila Ockenga with 7 points and 7 rebounds.

Both teams started out slow and H-BC had a 6-0 lead well into the first half before Ockenga picked up a foul shot to get the first of the Dutchmen points. Madison Heard took a nice jumper from beyond the arc and cut the deficit to 8-4 at about the 10-minute mark. Berning and Gabrielle Buckridge rounded out the Dutchmen points for the half and headed to the locker room trailing 11-23.

For the complete article, please see the January 10th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

Paetyn Smit drives past the defense for two. (photos by Jeff Berning)

Gabrielle Buckridge sets up the offense.