Dragons Defeat Dutchmen

The Edgerton Flying Dutchmen boys’ basketball team got back to work on January 5 after a few days off for the Christmas and New Year break. They took to the court at Edgerton hosting the Dragons of Adrian.

Coach Doug Van Kley is in his 26th season as head coach. During that time of roughly 600 ball games, the head coach has seen his share of the good, the bad, and the ugly–sometimes in the same game. The “ugly” for the 2017-’18 team has been turnovers. Turnovers have made winning very difficult as the opponents have had far too many ball possessions.

Against Adrian, the turnover stat was far from ugly. Edgerton turned the ball over a mere 14 times, which was good. Unfortunately, the shooting percentage by the Dutchmen was bad on January 5 (13-for-52) and EHS suffered its seventh loss of the season, 58-32.

Tannan Groen got Edgerton on the board first when he registered a putback bucket for a quick 2-0 lead. Later, Jaden Bloemendaal and Trey Gilbertson scored for a 6-4 lead. After Landon Buckridge drained a trey, Edgerton enjoyed a 9-7 lead. That lead grew to 11-7 after a nifty move through the lane by Bloemendaal. He zigged and zagged his way through traffic and kissed the ball gently off the window for two and a four-point Edgerton advantage.

But then Edgerton’s score remained stuck on 11 as the Dragons put nine points on the board. Gilbertson scored to break Adrian’s streak, but the visitors increased their lead to a dozen at 27-15. Marcus Vander Lugt scored to make the deficit ten. After Adrian scored, Vander Lugt scored again. With time winding down in the first half, Adrian attempted a shot from the perimeter. The shot was off the mark, but one of Adrian’s burley post players was there for the offensive rebound and got the putback bucket right before the buzzer to put Edgerton down 31-19 at halftime.

