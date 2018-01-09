News from the Edgerton Public Library

Here are some of the newer books at the Edgerton library. They also have some new adult puzzles on hand.

Christian Fiction

Bestselling romance author Jacob Churcher hasn’t been home for almost twenty years– not since his mentally ill mother kicked him out of the house when he was just sixteen. When a lawyer calls, days before Christmas, to inform him that his estranged mother has passed away and left her house to him, Jacob returns not just to settle the estate but to try and reconcile with the past and the pain and abuse he experienced as a child. Richard Paul Evans is the author of The Noel Diary.

Angela Schmeling is the author of Sementia and Arica’s Revenge: Return to Sementia. Sementia is an island of intense beauty and unspeakable mystery. As Ariana Rickards and her classmates tour this island, they think of it as an adventure of a lifetime. However, questions loom over their heads as they explore the island. Why is it uninhabited? What are the voices carrying with the wind? Why is part of the island forbidden? As they search for answers, Ariana falls victim to the island’s mystery and vanishes into the depths of the jungle. Now she wonders if she’ll ever escape Sementia. Then, after the terrible events that unfolded on the island of Sementia, the survivors attempt to get on with their lives. But unforeseen circumstances catapult them back onto the shores of the mysterious island they fled from and they soon realize that they must band together or be lost forever.

In This Moment, by Karen Kingsbury, comes a brand-new Baxter Family novel about a beloved high school principal who starts a Bible Study to improve the lives of his struggling students, only to become the national focus of a controversial lawsuit.

Former free spirit Zoe Collins swore she’d never again set foot in Copper Creek or speak to the man who broke her heart. But return she must when her beloved Granny dies, leaving the family legacy to Zoe—a peach orchard nestled at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Blue Ridge Sunrise is by Denise Hunter.

There are 2 books in “The Amish Bishop Mysteries – What the Bishop Saw and When the Bishop Needs an Alibi.

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!