New Recycling Sheds

Pipestone County has updated the recycling sheds that are located in each town. These new sheds are still located on Klindt Street across from the Chandler Feed Company. County residents may bring their recyclable glass, plastic, metal, and corregated cardboard boxes to these sheds. Newspapers and non-corregated cardboard can be placed in the semi trailer next to the sheds. Those materials are recycled into insulation and help raise funds for the Edgerton Fire Department. It is important that no one use the sheds or the trailers for trash.

