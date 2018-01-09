July 29, 1925 – January 4, 2018

Funeral services for Kenneth Bolkema, 92 of Leota, Minn., were held Monday, January 8, 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church in Leota with Pastor Joseph Vanden Akker officiating. Burial was prior to the service at the Leota Community Cemetery.

Music was provided by organist LaVonn Hulstein; special music, How Great Thou Art, by Makayla Kortleever; and congregational hymns Nearer, My God, To Thee, Precious Lord, Take My Hand and By The Sea Of Crystal.

Casket bearers were Paul Brouwer, Todd Bolkema, Doug Brouwer, Justin Feikema, Jason Bolkema, and Shane Feikema. Honorary casket bearers were Jill Kortleever, Amber Holtberg, Becky Brouwer, Nikki Bosma, Jody Haverhals, and April Nieuwsma.

Kenneth Bolkema, age 92, of Edgerton, died Thursday, January 4, 2018, at Edgebrook Estates Assisted Living in Edgerton. He was born July 29, 1925, in Sheldon, Iowa, to John and Winnie (De Boer) Bolkema. He attended grade school in a country school near Hartley, Iowa. His family moved to a farm near Ruthton, Minn., where he attended grade school and high school. His family moved back to a farm near Rock Valley, Iowa, where Kenneth helped on the farm. He was drafted into the U.S. Army at the age of 18. He served his country during WWII in combat on Luzon in the Philippines Islands; he later was sent to occupy Japan until the end of WWII.

On February 12, 1947, Ken married Lucy Jacobsma at Rock Valley Christian Reformed Church. He worked for a farmer near Inwood, Iowa, for two years and also for a farmer near Alvord, Iowa, for two years. They rented a farm near Larchwood, Iowa, for nine years. In 1960 they moved to a farm south of Leota and farmed there for thirty-two years. They moved into Leota in 1992. In April of 2016 he moved to Edgebrook Estates in Edgerton.

Kenneth was a member of Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church in Leota and was a supervisor of the Leota Township Board for 32 years. He enjoyed reading and in his younger years, playing horse shoes.

He is lovingly remembered by his four children, Helen Brouwer, Worthington; Jay (Dorothy) Bolkema, Orange City, Iowa; Robert (Vonnie) Bolkema, Edgerton; Wanetta (Brent) Feikema, Lismore; twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Betty) Bolkema, Hull, Iowa, and Norm (Bess) Bolkema, Chandler, Ariz; four sisters-in-law, Nina Bolkema, Sheldon; Elaine Bolkema, Rock Valley; Mary Jacobsma, Brandon, S.D.; and Carol Jacobsma, Jenison, Mich.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Arie and Darlene Bliek, Larchwood; Bernie and Kathy Jacobsma, Luverne, Minn.; and Harold and Glenda Jacobsma, Luverne; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lucy in February 2009, two brothers, Marvin and Leroy; two sisters, Lucille Veltkamp and Johanna Van Gelderen, and several other relatives.