Evelyn and Ella Van’t Hul

December 17, 2017

Twin girls, Evelyn Lane Van’t Hul and Ella Alan Van’t Hul, were born December 17, 2017, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Their lives were short-lived, dying in their parents’ arms about one hour after their birth. But their memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved them.

Evelyn and Ella are survived by their parents, Alan and Alyson Van’t Hul, and their big sister, Maddison, from Edgerton; their grandparents, Nancy Peterson and Ray Vlaminck from Tyler, Linda and Dennis Olsen from Sioux Falls, Larry Van’t Hul from Pipestone, Joel and Donna VanDamme from Russell; their great-grandparents, Bert and Bernice Brouwer from Edgerton and Ronald Peterson from Breckenridge; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends too numerous to mention.