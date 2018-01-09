De Kam Joins 1,000-Point Club

Pictured: SWCH senior Brooklyn De Kam, daughter of Darrin and Jody De Kam, reached the 1,000-point goal last week. (Photo by Micah Fennema)

Article by Skip Hunter – Last Thursday Brooklyn De Kam entered the SWC girls basketball 1,000-point club. In the later stages of the game against Adrian High School, she dropped in a free throw which gave her that magical 1,000th point.

De Kam has been competing at the varsity level since she was a freshman scoring 37 points that year. Now, a senior, she has completed the journey. De Kam scores in a myriad of ways. Her long arms give her many steals that she turns into lay-ups. She has a penchant for the long ball and can be found hanging around the arc waiting for the opportunity to put a teammate’s pass to good use.

There are 6 members of the club: Kara Van Dyke, Jada Vander Veen, Chantel Groen, Amber Pater, Megan DeRuyter, and now De Kam. She is probably going to move up a few notches with 14 regular games left in the season, as well as some post-season action. Last Saturday she was awarded the celebratory ball awarded to members of the exclusive group.

