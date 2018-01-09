March 14, 1932 – December 31, 2017

Funeral services for Clara Rozeboom, 85, of Leota, Minn., were held Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church, Leota. The officiating pastor was Pastor Steve Pomp. Burial was in the Leota Community Cemetery. Clara died on December 31, 2017.

Glenda Van Hill was the organist. The congregation sang Lord, Through All The Ages, The Lord My Shepherd Holds Me, I Will Sing Of The Mercies Of The Lord, How Great Thou Art, and By The Sea Of Crystal.

Pallbearers were Paul Witzel, Scott Witzel, Brent Kuik, Andy Pomp, Bryce Witzel, Jon Pomp, Jared Kuik, and Isaac Van Essen. Honorary pallbearers were Paula (Kuik) Kester, Sarah (Pomp) Erholtz, Mardelle De Jong, Ashley Anderton, Mackenzie Witzel, TeAna Witzel, Madison Witzel, and Eliza Van Essen. Interment was in the Leota Community Cemetery, Leota.

~ Written by Clara Rozeboom

I was born March 14, 1932, to John and Johanna (VerMeer) Kooiker near Middleburg, Iowa. I helped on the farm, attended and graduated from country grade school. I took piano lessons from Teneva Koerselman for fifty cents a lesson and Teneva came over with an older car, too. I then had two years at Western Christian High, in Hull, Iowa. I then moved with my parents to a farm west of Hardwick, Minn. and graduated from Luverne High School in 1949. I was secretary at the A.A. Anderson Real Estate and Insurance Office at Luverne for two years. I also took organ lessons from A.C. Hartog and played organ at First CRC Edgerton where my family were members.

I married Harvard “Bud” Rozeboom on June 20, 1951, in Edgerton. We farmed on several farms before moving to the farm east of Leota in 1960, until the farm was totally destroyed by an F5 tornado on June 16, 1992. The lives of seven were spared. Bud and I then moved down the hill closer to Leota, still on our land, where we built our home. I helped on the farm yet, worked at Mouw’s Hatchery, and for nearly nine years was a CNA at Edgebrook Care Center. I also gave piano lessons to area students. I played organ at Ebenezer for nearly fifty years and a new Allen organ at Ebenezer was installed in 1989. Music was a big part of my life and I enjoyed playing for congregational singing the most. I am a member of Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church. I liked playing my piano and organ, reading, watching the Minnesota Twins and other sports, and have a special gift of sending cards. Bud and I did make some nice trips to Lynden, Wash.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Marathon, Fla.; and Gull Lake at Tenstrike, Minn., and Grand Rapids, Mich.

I am survived by my four daughters, Joyce (Steven) Pomp, Tenstrike; Connie (Witzel) Ron DeBoer, Hawarden, Iowa; Sharon (David) Kuik, Leota; and Beth Van Essen, Sioux Falls, S.D.; twelve grandchildren; twenty two great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Sherry) Kooiker, Hull; two sisters, Cynthia Lundberg, Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Louisa De Boer, Leota; three sisters-in-law, Gertrude Kooiker, Luverne; Beverly Kooiker, Caledonia, Mich.; and Harriet (John) Vander Haar, Edgerton; a brother-in-law, Marvin Rozeboom, Leota; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

I was preceded in death by my parents; husband, Bud on November 12, 2010; son-in-law, Greg Witzel in 2005; three brothers, Herman, Jake, and Willis Kooiker; a brother-in-law, Don De Boer; and several other relatives.