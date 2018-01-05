Sandra Baker

November 23, 1949 – December 23, 2017

Sandra Ann Baker, age 68, went to be with her Lord on December 23, 2017. After fighting pancreatic cancer for six months, she died at Willamitte Valley Hospital in McMinnville, Oregon. A celebration of life for Sandra was held on December 30, 2017, at Lafayette Community Church in Lafayette, Oregon, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jared Schroeder officiating with a reception following the service.

Sandra was born in Sheldon, Iowa, to Sam and Anne (Van Bruggen) Smit on November 23, 1949. Sandra spent her childhood on the family farm around the Sheldon area. After graduating high school, she met Verlyn Baker in Denver, Colo. On August 15, 1973, Verlyn and Sandra were mar- ried in the First Christian Reformed Church of Hospers, Iowa. After the wedding, they lived in Edgerton, Minn. In 1977, Verlyn and Sandra moved to the Yamhill County area. Later, their family settled in Dayton, Oregon.

Sandra loved being a wife and mother. She also partnered with Verlyn to help run and manage the family business, Verlyn Baker General Contractor. For many years, Sandra was active in the Dayton community, church ministries, and Bible studies. She enjoyed being a part of individual’s lives – especially her grandchildren. She loved attending their events and supporting them. Sandra loved God and believed in the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior. We will remember her for her love for God, family, and life. Sandra will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, a sister, and eight grandchildren. Sandra is survived by her husband, Verlyn; a daughter, Charity and Matthew Kuiper of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a son, Vincent and Renee Baker of Salem, Ore.; six grandchildren; two siblings, Aletha Blom and Paul Smit; and many nephews and nieces.