August 20, 1941 – December 19, 2017

Funeral services for Larry Hanson, 76, of Alamosa, Colo., will be held Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the Hope Fellowship Christian Reformed Church in Denver, Colo. Burial will be at a later date.

Larry Glen Hanson was born to Glen Hanson and Mildred (Miller) Hanson on August 20, 1941, in Pipestone, Minn. He also has a brother, Dale Hanson, who is 73 years old and lives in Texas.

Larry passed away on December 19, 2017, in Denver, Colo., at his daughter’s home after prolonged kidney failure and heart complications. He was surrounded by his wife of 46 years, Julie Ann (Gunnink) Hanson, his daughter, Joy (Hanson) Jensen, her husband David Jensen, his grand- son Robert Jensen (5 years old), and many friends.

After completing his high school education, Larry went on to become a police officer. He was married to Georgia Giesen in November of 1965. Larry and Georgia cared for their infant niece, Lisa Marie Hanson. On October 8, 1970, Larry’s mother, Mildred, wife, Georgia, and their baby niece perished in a car accident.

On September 3, 1971, he married Julie Gunning. Following their marriage, they lived in Pipestone, Trosky, Edgerton, and Oklee, Minn., where Larry continued working as a police officer. On June 3, 1975, they adopted their daughter, Joy Hanson.

In 1982, Larry and Julie moved back to Edgerton and managed Hample’s Appliance Store while doing appliance service work. In the fall of 1995, Larry and Julie moved to Alamosa, Colo., where they worked together as painting and finishing contractors. In 2011, Larry suffered a heart attack and decided to move to Denver. This allowed him to receive necessary medical care and be closer to family. Since moving to Denver, Larry struggled with kidney failure and needed dialysis for the past four and a half years. He also continued to have heart issues and a stroke. For the past six months, Larry was in and out of the hospital with several health issues.

For those who knew Larry, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a “jack of all trades” and could fix almost anything. He loved fishing, camping, being around friends and family, and serving the Lord. He was involved with various activities at church and was always willing to help wherever needed. He loved Burt Reynolds, Clint Eastwood, and John Wayne movies, and any other western shows from back in the day. For the last five years, Larry took great joy in being a grandfather to his only grandson, Robert Glen Jensen. His last words spoken were, “Hi Bobby.”

Larry will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Julie Hanson, his daughter, Joy Jensen, his son-in-law, David Jensen, his grandson, Robert Jensen, and all who were fortunate enough to know him.