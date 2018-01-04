Receives Donation

The Edgerton Volunteer Ambulance Association received donations totaling $10,000 from De Kam Seed and Fertilizer last week. The donations will be used toward the purchase of a new PowerLoad System in the ambulance. Pictured left to right are: Cody Fast, Keith Etrheim, Beth Fennema, and Bill Sandbulte from the Edgerton Ambulance, Marilyn Hulstein, Jason Bolt, Darrin De Kam, Paul Klarenbeek, Chris Oppahl, and Greg Talsma from De Kam’s, and Hailey and Doug Van Kley from the Edgerton Ambulance. (Submitted photo)

