Proud Minnesotans to host huge events

Fey chosen as volunteer

for Super Bowl LII

By Rick Fey –

A few years ago we as Minnesota taxpayers watched as government officials spent millions of dollars to partner with the Minnesota Vikings’ owners to build a new stadium. Many weren’t happy with that, but most of us are happy with the result – a beautiful, world class U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota is now the proud host to two of sporting’s largest events – the National Football League Super Bowl on February 4 of 2018, and the collegiate basketball Final Four tournament in 2019.

Over a year ago, the Minnesota delegation leading the push for the Super Bowl watched as Houston held this huge event. There were over a million visitors for a game location that holds only 60,000 people! That delegation saw and understood that a lot of people are needed to host the Super Bowl. Chad Greenway, a retired Viking who wore number 52, was commissioned to lead a team of 10,000 volunteers.

“Hosting the Super Bowl is a great chance to show the world what we love about Minnesota – our great football fans, an incredible stadium, and our bold, north hospitality,” said Greenway. “If you are as excited as I am for Minnesota to host the big game, then I hope you will join me and sign up to be on Team Crew 52!”

The committee received over 30,000 applications and conducted 15,000 interviews from around the world to assemble the 10,000 vol- unteer group. Ninety-one percent of applicants were from Minnesota, hailing from over 500 cities across the state. One of those chosen was Rick Fey of Edgerton.

“When I got the phone call and email from the committee asking me to come for orientation in December, I was thrilled,” Fey said. “Of course my first communication after that was to my son in Sioux Falls who is a Vikings ticket holder, and my son in South Africa. He has been known to go park his car on a gravel road where he can get internet reception and use his portable generator for two hours of computer power to watch a Vikings game.”

