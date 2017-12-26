Wins $500 Dutch Dollars!

On Thursday, December 22, the drawing was held for the Shop at Home $500 promotion. Local merchants wanted to reward their customers for shopping in Edgerton this Holiday Season. There were a total of 1,562 cards entered in the drawing, representing $156,200 spent in Edgerton from Thanksgiving to Christmas. That’s about 500 more cards than we collected last year!

The winner of $500 in Dutch Dollars was Brenda Kooi of Edgerton! Other winners included Bud Schelhaas (gift basket to E-Clips), Brenda Kleinjan (Droogers $75 gift certificate), Becca Gunnink ($50 to M & H Hardware and Appliance), Lissa Ver Hey ($50 to Vander Stoep Furniture), Jim Bleyenberg (a Tupperware Thatsa Bowl from Katie’s Closet), Carol Schultz (a lighted glass block from Main Street Printers), and Mark Vander Pol (a free Enterprise subscription). Congratulations to all the winners and thanks from all our local merchants for shopping in Edgerton!

Pictured is the $500 Dutch Dollars winner, Brenda Kooi. Brenda said that she is going on a trip to Africa next month and the extra money in her budget will be a benefit as she plans to help out an orphanage in Kenya while she is there. So indirectly, this $500 will be going to help children in Africa!