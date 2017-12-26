Students Give Play

The Edgerton Public High School performed Is there a doctor in the house? by Tim Kelly December 8 and 9. The students had three showings this year, which was a change from two showings in previous years. “It was so nice to see students, parents, and other members of the community support our growing program” according to director Julie Malady. This year’s seniors were Jaden Bloemendaal, Marcus Vander Lugt, Ahna Groen, Chynna Berning, Miranda Buys, Landon Buckridge, and Caitlin Goodrich. Between the cast and crew, there were approximately 40 participants.

New this year will be a competition one act team. Twelve students from EHS will be competing the drama “The Waiting Room” January 27 in Pipestone. For more details, visit edgertonpublictheatre.weebly.com.

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!