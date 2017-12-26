Participate in Cultural Event

On Friday, Dec. 8, the Minnesota West Community CTC Worthington Campus and Minnesota West Foundation held their Celebrations Around the World. It is a fundraiser for the international students they have at the college. Tom and Arla Bouma of Edgerton (pictured above) were one of the couples who represented The Netherlands. The Boumas had a fun time meeting people from the Worthington community and surrounding area. They were impressed by the interest and kindness of the students from the college that stopped at their booth. They gave samples of mini stroopwaffels and gouda cheese from Drooger’s, and windmill cookies, anise candy, and almond patties from the Edgerton Bakery. They also displayed and promoted Edgerton brochures, the Enterprise, On The Farm, and the Dutch Festival.

