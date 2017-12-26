December 9, 1921 – December 7, 2017

Funeral services for Marie Vander Top, 96, of Edgerton, Minn., formerly of Chandler, Minn., were held Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at the Chandler Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Josh Christoffels officiating. Interment was in the Chandler Memorial Cemetery.

Marie Vander Top was born on December 9, 1921, to John and Grace (De Vries) De Kruif near Maple Lake, Minnesota. She moved with her family to Chandler in 1928. She was baptized and professed her faith in the Chandler Reformed Church.

On November 10, 1944, she was united in marriage to Jake Vander Top. They farmed in the Edgerton area until Jake’s death in 1984. Marie lived in Chandler until 2008, and then lived in the Edgebrook Estates Assisted Living until her death.

Marie loved the Lord and was active in church activities. She loved to play cards, board games, and socialize with her friends.

On December 20, 2017, Marie died at the Edgebrook Estates Assisted Living at the age of 96.

Marie is survived by her children, Glenn (Connie) of Eden Prairie, Minn., Loren (Alanna) of Edgerton, and Mary Ann (Luther) Schramm of Watertown, Minn., 11 grandchildren, Greg (Melissa) Vander Top, Chad (Laura) Vander Top, Sara (Jon) Bryant; Jill (Troy) Talsma, Lisa (Doug) Brands, Deanna (Todd) Hopkins, Angela (Eric) Johnson, Melanie (Mark) Baumhover, Lynnsie Schramm, Alexander Schramm and Anthony Schramm and 23 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bill De Kruif, Hank (Adrianna) De Kruif, and John (Vi) De Kruif; five sisters, Jo (Marvin) De Groot, Wilamena Schoolmeester, Grace Vande Brake, Evelyn (Wallace) Runia, and Faye (Arnold) De Kam.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jake, her parents, John and Grace, two sisters, Jennie and Elsie, and one grandson, Scott Vander Top.