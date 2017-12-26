K&R Hosts Mr. Coyote

On Saturday, December 16, K & R Firearms hosted Randy Anderson, a man famous for his coyote hunting exploits. Anderson drew a crowd of about 160 people, who listened to him talk about the joys of coyote hunting, along with all the tips and tricks necessary for success.

There were people from Omaha, the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, and Mitchell, S.D. in who traveled to see Anderson’s presentation.

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!