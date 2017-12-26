Edgerton’s Rural Water Connection Tops Headlines in 2018

In June, the Edgerton City Council voted to connect to the Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water System. On October 31, LPRW officially began receiving water from the Lewis and Clark Water System into its distribution system. They are currently pumping approximately 550 gallons per minute, or 550,000 gallons per day. This is about half the water they will receive when another pump station near Adrian is complete. The Lewis and Clark water they are receiving now goes to the Chandler, Lismore, and Wilmont area. After the Adrian pump station is complete, those towns receive water from there, and the water coming into the new Edgerton pump station (pictured above) will go north of town. The water the City of Edgerton receives will come directly from the 16-inch pipeline that feeds this pump station, via a “T” valve near the current well system.

