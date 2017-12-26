Eagles Claw Panthers

By Skip Hunter –

The Southwest Minnesota Eagles boys basketball team had one last game before the break. The Ellsworth Panthers came to town last Tuesday. These were not the Panthers of years gone by when the Schillings were present on the roster. These Panthers were 1-4 for the year and had not scored more than 59 points in a game. The Eagles, on the other hand, were 6-1 and had not scored less than 72 points in a game. The Eagles started out on a 6-0 run, helped by 3 consecutive EHS turnovers, on their way to a 79-28 victory.

Avery Pater had the first of a team high 4 steals in the first 16 seconds, which he promptly converted into a lay-up. Then Logan Walhof got the ball down low to AJ Vanderby for a deuce. Pater swiped the ball again and steamed down the court for another 2 points. EHS got on the board with a basket before the Eagles chalked up 8 unanswered points. Jacob Van Dam and Isaac Jasper each drove into the teeth of the Panther defense for a bucket each. Pater converted another steal into points, and then Trey Huisken got the ball into the low post where Hunter Dilly scored. The Eagles led 14-2 4 minutes into the contest.

Vanderby scored again using a Jasper feed. That basket was sandwiched around 2 made EHS free throws. Van Dam and Walhof each scored a bucket before the Panthers reeled off 3 buckets aided by a lack of Eagle box outs on the defensive end of the floor. Walhof got the ball to Kooima and he was fouled while shooting. He converted both charity tosses. Van Dam tiptoed down the baseline for a basket, and Parker Kooima drove down the lane for 2 points. Van Dam made a long pass to Pater streaking down the court; he made another lay-up to give the Eagles a 28-10 lead with 3:20 left in the first half.

For the complete article, please see the December 27th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!