Dutchmen Crush HLO

By Nancy Wassink –

The Edgerton Dutchmen handily defeated Heron Lake/Okabena Tuesday night, December 19 by a score of 74-14. Chynna Berning led scorers with 16 points and Lila Ockenga picked up a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Lauren Sankey put up the first 5 of the Dutchmen points with a drive to the basket followed by another move in the lane picking up the foul and draining the charity shot for the 3 point play. Paetyn Smit and Ockenga were a force in the key and the Dutchmen offense had several scoring options open to them in the up tempo game. Berning and Madison Heard connected for the 3 point shot and a 25-4 lead midway through the half. Gabrielle Buckridge contributed defensively picking up 2 quick steals and driving in to the hoop for scores then capped it off pulling up and hitting the trey and extending the lead 34-7. Ockenga hit a couple free throws to bring the half to a close with the score 49-10.

